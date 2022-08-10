Sign up
Photo 2181
A Frame Full
A relatively new dahlia plant which has several large flower heads full of colour. Possibly best on black….
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
frame
,
garden
,
full
,
dahlia
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors and details on this dahlia.
August 10th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
This is very pretty!
August 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, what wonderful tones.
August 10th, 2022
