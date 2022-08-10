Previous
Next
A Frame Full by carole_sandford
Photo 2181

A Frame Full

A relatively new dahlia plant which has several large flower heads full of colour. Possibly best on black….
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors and details on this dahlia.
August 10th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
This is very pretty!
August 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, what wonderful tones.
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise