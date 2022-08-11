Previous
Next
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 2182

Lincoln Cathedral

For the first time in 20 years the front facade of the cathedral is scaffolding free. I’ve tried to take this view before, but needed a wide angle lens & today remembered to take one!
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Very nice. Wide angle definitely makes it easier to get all of it in the frame.
August 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise