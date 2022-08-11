Sign up
Photo 2182
Lincoln Cathedral
For the first time in 20 years the front facade of the cathedral is scaffolding free. I’ve tried to take this view before, but needed a wide angle lens & today remembered to take one!
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
night
,
cathedral
,
no
,
scaffolding
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice. Wide angle definitely makes it easier to get all of it in the frame.
August 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2022
