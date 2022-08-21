Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2192
Head of a Woman
Three shots from three different angles, of this rather striking sculpture. One of many great sculptures at Doddington Hall today.
Today marks the start of year 7! Doesn’t time fly!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3044
photos
172
followers
147
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Latest from all albums
2188
2189
2190
38
2191
813
2192
1
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
sculptures
,
doddington
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Congratulations on completing 6 years -I have enjoyed your photography ! And this is a lovely start to your year 7 , Hasn't she got a beautiful face !
August 21st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous collage
August 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Congratulations on completing 6 years on 365. 😊 This is such a great collage, interesting sculpture!
August 21st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I love the curl of the hair/leaves. Superb design
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close