Head of a Woman by carole_sandford
Photo 2192

Head of a Woman

Three shots from three different angles, of this rather striking sculpture. One of many great sculptures at Doddington Hall today.
Today marks the start of year 7! Doesn’t time fly!
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations on completing 6 years -I have enjoyed your photography ! And this is a lovely start to your year 7 , Hasn't she got a beautiful face !
August 21st, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous collage
August 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Congratulations on completing 6 years on 365. 😊 This is such a great collage, interesting sculpture!
August 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I love the curl of the hair/leaves. Superb design
August 21st, 2022  
