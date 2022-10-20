Sign up
Photo 2252
Autumn Rain
A close up of the leaves & raindrops on the branches at the edge of the garden maples. Glorious colours, which looked even more vivid in the darker light today. You can also see the rain too.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
