Autumn Rain by carole_sandford
Autumn Rain

A close up of the leaves & raindrops on the branches at the edge of the garden maples. Glorious colours, which looked even more vivid in the darker light today. You can also see the rain too.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
