Cosmos by carole_sandford
Photo 2251

Cosmos

One of the Cosmos from the front garden, which should have been flowering amongst the wildflowers in the meadow bed earlier in the year. Instead of which, they are just now flowering as we are in Autumn!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7!
Kaylynn ace
So pretty love the way you edited this
October 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
So pretty with nice detail
October 19th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful composition and processing.
October 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and pop of colour.
October 19th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Pretty capture
October 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. They obviously didn’t like the hot dry summer but appreciating the warm wet autumn.
October 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my so beautiful!
October 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
October 19th, 2022  
