Photo 2250
Looking Up!
...and at the moment if you are near a tree, you are likely to see a vision of colour like this...
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th October 2022 11:48am
Tags
tree
light
leaves
autumn
colour
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful in the sun and against the beautiful blue sky!
October 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
Lovely against the blue sky.
October 18th, 2022
Kate
That blue sky is a great background for these autumn colors
October 18th, 2022
