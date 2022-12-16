Previous
More Frost by carole_sandford
Photo 2309

More Frost

Another frosty plant in the garden. It's supposed to warm up from tomorrow, so we may lose our winter wonderland effect.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
December 16th, 2022  
