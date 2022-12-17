Previous
Next
Advent Candle by carole_sandford
Photo 2310

Advent Candle

something we started when our daughter was little & still do now. These days though we sometimes forget to light it each day & sometimes we manage to burn more than one day at a time!! lol
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise