Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2310
Advent Candle
something we started when our daughter was little & still do now. These days though we sometimes forget to light it each day & sometimes we manage to burn more than one day at a time!! lol
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3220
photos
167
followers
141
following
632% complete
View this month »
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Latest from all albums
2306
2307
865
2308
866
2309
867
2310
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th December 2022 9:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
candle
,
bokeh
,
advent
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close