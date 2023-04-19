Sign up
Photo 2433
New Life
The fresh green new leaves of one of our maple trees.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th April 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
green
,
leaves
,
spring
,
fresh
Sue Cooper
ace
This looks wonderful against the blue sky.
April 19th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Fav.
April 19th, 2023
