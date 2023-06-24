Previous
Old Friends by carole_sandford
Photo 2499

Old Friends

Had a lovely day today visiting old friends. Jimmy is a colleague from Phil’s time in the Army. Michelle & I got to know each other because of this. We were all in Berlin & Cyprus together & saw each other regularly when both of the men were posted to Lincolnshire. We have kept in touch between times & the last time we actually saw them was 13 years ago at Phil’s 50 th . ( actually didn’t realise it was that long until we worked it out!)
We picked up as if we had seen each other only a few weeks ago & conversation didn’t dry up once! A sign of true friendship I think.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful smiles to reflect your long friendship
June 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely photo of all
June 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely happy faces. So nice you have got together again in person. So many memories to share.

You must have been in Cyprus about the same time as us, we were there from 1983 to 1986.
June 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@onewing yes Babs, Phil & I were there 1983 - 1985 ( he was there for 6 months before we married). I imagine you were at Akrotiri? We were at Ayios Nikolaos not far from the border, 4 miles from Famagusta.
June 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
@carole_sandford Yes we were at Akrotiri. Our daughter Debbie has just been back to Cyprus for a holiday. Brought back lots of memories for her. She spent 10 days in Paphos with an old school friend and then 7 days in Erimi with Alexandros a Cypriot friend who we lived next door to. We lived in Erimi for 8 months before we got a married quarter at Akrotiri. She even managed to get a pass to Akrotiri because Alexandros works at Akrotiri.
She is now in Malta for a week visiting more friends and then is going to Portugal for 10 days to visit more RAF school friends. A few days near Henlow in the UK (where we also lived) follows the Portugal trip to see more old school friends and then returns to Oz on the 10 July.
June 25th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely friends, I know you had just the best time.
June 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great group picture
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
Happy-looking folks! Glad you had a great reunion!
June 25th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
A fabulous catch up with such good friends.
June 25th, 2023  
