Old Friends

Had a lovely day today visiting old friends. Jimmy is a colleague from Phil’s time in the Army. Michelle & I got to know each other because of this. We were all in Berlin & Cyprus together & saw each other regularly when both of the men were posted to Lincolnshire. We have kept in touch between times & the last time we actually saw them was 13 years ago at Phil’s 50 th . ( actually didn’t realise it was that long until we worked it out!)

We picked up as if we had seen each other only a few weeks ago & conversation didn’t dry up once! A sign of true friendship I think.