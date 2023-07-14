Previous
Red Admiral by carole_sandford
Photo 2519

Red Admiral

Spent some time in the garden yesterday photographing butterflies enjoying the buddleia. Today has very wet all day & not conducive to taking outdoor photos.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, always much appreciated.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Amazing capture and colour
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise