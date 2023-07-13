Sign up
Previous
Photo 2518
Bee-utiful Buzzy
The bees are in abundance in the garden. This one was enjoying the sea holly. I was pleased with hte detail on this one.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Latest from all albums
2515
990
2516
991
2517
992
2518
993
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th July 2023 11:46am
sea
,
bee
,
close
,
garden
,
holly
,
up
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
July 13th, 2023
Barb
ace
Wow! Amazing macro of that bee!
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous bee! Love to see her fur
July 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful bee shot and detail.
July 13th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning close-up, so much detail , so much textures and the super gleam on those delicate wings! fab and a fav
July 13th, 2023
