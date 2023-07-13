Previous
Bee-utiful Buzzy by carole_sandford
Photo 2518

Bee-utiful Buzzy

The bees are in abundance in the garden. This one was enjoying the sea holly. I was pleased with hte detail on this one.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 13th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wow! Amazing macro of that bee!
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous bee! Love to see her fur
July 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful bee shot and detail.
July 13th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning close-up, so much detail , so much textures and the super gleam on those delicate wings! fab and a fav
July 13th, 2023  
