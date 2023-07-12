Sign up
Photo 2517
A Sequence
I thought it would be nice to make a collage of a dahlia over a few days to record the blooming process. Quite pleased with this.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
blooming
dahlia
opening
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely collage, each photo so bright and beautiful! Nicely presented! fav
July 12th, 2023
Jo Worboys
That's lovely and spot on position with each picture. Fav
July 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
A lovely collage
July 12th, 2023
