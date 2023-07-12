Previous
A Sequence by carole_sandford
Photo 2517

A Sequence

I thought it would be nice to make a collage of a dahlia over a few days to record the blooming process. Quite pleased with this.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage, each photo so bright and beautiful! Nicely presented! fav
July 12th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
That's lovely and spot on position with each picture. Fav
July 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely collage
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise