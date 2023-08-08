Previous
Sunset with Clouds by carole_sandford
Sunset with Clouds

Phil & I took a ride along the glacial ridge. We’ve caught sunsets here before & it wasn’t disappointing. Today there were clouds, making the sky look so much more interesting.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
This is fabulous
August 8th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Nice composition and gorgeous light
August 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic! Superb composition with the building.
August 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
August 8th, 2023  
