Photo 2554
Flutterby
Taken in the gardens at Doddington
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
3
3
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3621
photos
170
followers
143
following
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2551
1014
2552
1015
2553
1016
2554
1017
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th August 2023 2:16pm
Tags
butterfly
,
flutterby
,
doddington
,
gardend
Helene
ace
what a gorgeous picture full of details. fav
August 18th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful image
August 18th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
August 18th, 2023
