Wild Flower Border

These beautiful flowers were in the borders of the formal garden, unusual as the are not "formal", but very pretty & colourful nevertheless!

Quite a few people said yesterday that they wouldn't want to have the responsibility of the upkeep of such a garden.If you could afford a house like this in Tudor times, you could certainly afford a team of gardeners to go with it! The house has such a team, some employed & quite a few volunteers. There were actually three in this garden whilst we were there.