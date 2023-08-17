Previous
Wild Flower Border by carole_sandford
Photo 2553

Wild Flower Border

These beautiful flowers were in the borders of the formal garden, unusual as the are not "formal", but very pretty & colourful nevertheless!
Quite a few people said yesterday that they wouldn't want to have the responsibility of the upkeep of such a garden.If you could afford a house like this in Tudor times, you could certainly afford a team of gardeners to go with it! The house has such a team, some employed & quite a few volunteers. There were actually three in this garden whilst we were there.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Judith Johnson ace
I just love these wildflower borders, you've captured it so well
August 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous wildflowers
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
August 17th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
They look fabulous....not at all formal !
August 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty.
August 17th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Bee’s paradise.
August 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love all the vibrant color. I wish I had a patch like this in my yard.
August 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous varieties and colours
August 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous wild flower garden , I love wildflower borders
August 17th, 2023  
