Previous
Photo 2558
Floral Elizabethan House
Flowers from the same area as yesterday’s shot, but from a different perspective. I was low down for the is one - I’m always surprised when I manage to get up again.😂
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3629
photos
169
followers
144
following
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
flowers
,
house
,
colourful
Michelle
Lovely capture
August 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
LOL Carole - this was so worth the crouch down - it's such a super perspective - and the flowers are so beautifully clear and colourful. :)
August 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty and lovely pov. The joys of maturing joints.
August 22nd, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
This is beautiful
August 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous pov
August 22nd, 2023
Brennie B
Fabulous.well worth it the slow up and down part!
August 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Lovely, do you go "Ooommmfff" as you get up??
August 22nd, 2023
