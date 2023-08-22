Previous
Floral Elizabethan House by carole_sandford
Photo 2558

Floral Elizabethan House

Flowers from the same area as yesterday’s shot, but from a different perspective. I was low down for the is one - I’m always surprised when I manage to get up again.😂
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Lovely capture
August 22nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
LOL Carole - this was so worth the crouch down - it's such a super perspective - and the flowers are so beautifully clear and colourful. :)
August 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty and lovely pov. The joys of maturing joints.
August 22nd, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
This is beautiful
August 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous pov
August 22nd, 2023  
Brennie B
Fabulous.well worth it the slow up and down part!
August 22nd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Lovely, do you go "Ooommmfff" as you get up??
August 22nd, 2023  
