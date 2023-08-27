Previous
Star Trek? by carole_sandford
Photo 2563

Star Trek?

Day two of the Steampunk Festival. We have loads of photos, so may be seeing them for a while!
These two appear to be wearing Star Trek badges on their outfits. The lady in particular was very sought after by the male photographers.(you may see some reflected in her glasses!).
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
702% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Definitely Steampunk Star Trek; the badge on their hats and he was carrying a Capt Kirk Enterprise style communicator and phaser.
August 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the sharp focus of this portrait- it brings out the lush feel of their coats and what personality! Her smile is infectious and he is looking rather empirical. Excellent photo!
August 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
another top Asylum shot Carole, I'm sure both yourself and Phil enjoyed yourself .

What concerns me about the event is that it might become a bit of a free for all among photographers, whereby you set up a photo and then everyone overshoots your set up (it's happened to me before).

Anyway it's a super shot and one I'd loved to have took myself
August 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a combo, steampunk and Star Trek!
August 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft on the whole they were all very obliging & respectful.
August 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford that's good to know carole
August 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Their outfits must cost a fortune.
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise