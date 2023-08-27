Day two of the Steampunk Festival. We have loads of photos, so may be seeing them for a while!
These two appear to be wearing Star Trek badges on their outfits. The lady in particular was very sought after by the male photographers.(you may see some reflected in her glasses!).
What concerns me about the event is that it might become a bit of a free for all among photographers, whereby you set up a photo and then everyone overshoots your set up (it's happened to me before).
Anyway it's a super shot and one I'd loved to have took myself