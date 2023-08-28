Previous
This chap was sat near the Exchequer Gate, just in front of the cathedral. He was playing the whole time that we were there & was very good. An eclectic paly list, that was a joy to listen to.
Casablanca ace
Ah, that sounds brilliant. He must get a sore back playing on such a low chair. But I see he has a Fender. Gorgeous to play!
August 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
He looks very comfortable. Did you pay him?
August 28th, 2023  
