Photo 2644
Village Entrance
Well one of them. This is the area that was flooded last month. It was starting to get dark & it was dull & drizzling with rain. (I did pull over to take this).
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
village
,
entrance
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a really nice shot Carole. Your village looks very welcoming..
November 16th, 2023
