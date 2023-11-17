Sign up
Previous
Photo 2645
Magnolia Leaves
In the late afternoon sun. This is the only tree in the garden that still has leaves.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Dawn
ace
Beautiful light on the leaves fav
November 17th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
They will be on the Lawn very soon
November 17th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Lovely light
November 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely light on the leaves.
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great lighting.
November 17th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 17th, 2023
