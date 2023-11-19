Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2647
One of Three
One of three piles of leaves, so many textures & colours all in one place.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3786
photos
166
followers
138
following
725% complete
View this month »
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
Latest from all albums
1078
2644
1079
2645
1080
2646
2647
1081
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
gloria jones
ace
A colorful pile of leaves :).
November 19th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Even on the ground they are beautiful. I love the vibrant colors and textures. Nice capture.
November 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful autumn colours
November 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and textures. It's always hard work having a beautiful garden.
November 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such an array of reds and yellows!
November 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
And then the wind comes and blows it away. Well that’s what happened to me earlier.
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close