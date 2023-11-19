Previous
One of Three by carole_sandford
Photo 2647

One of Three

One of three piles of leaves, so many textures & colours all in one place.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
725% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A colorful pile of leaves :).
November 19th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Even on the ground they are beautiful. I love the vibrant colors and textures. Nice capture.
November 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Beautiful autumn colours
November 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and textures. It's always hard work having a beautiful garden.
November 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such an array of reds and yellows!
November 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
And then the wind comes and blows it away. Well that’s what happened to me earlier.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise