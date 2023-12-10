Previous
River Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 2668

River Witham

Another from Our cold walk around Lincoln. I think this shows better, the fastness of there flow.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Casablanca ace
it does look fast and the colours from the reflected light are lovely
December 10th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous night scene.. . Great color and cool sculptures.
December 10th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Water is so high; and after the last 48 hours it’ll be even higher.
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view with the fast running river and the beautiful lights glowing along the buildings as they follow the river ! Really beautiful when viewed on black, Just love my walk around Lincoln with you ( esp as I I stuck indoors ! ) fav
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a great shot. The water seems to threaten the building.
December 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Marvellous image..
December 10th, 2023  
