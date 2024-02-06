Previous
Sanctuary of Apollo by carole_sandford
Photo 2726

Sanctuary of Apollo

The weather today has been pretty rubbish, light has been dark & just generally not a day conducive to photography. So for this week’s architecture theme, I thought I’d have a bit of fun! This photo is a throwback to the first time we lived on the island of Cyprus. ( sometime between 1983 & 1986) This was taken using the camera timer, mobile phones were not a thing 😉. The ruins were on the site of the Temple of Apollo near to Kourion, founded around 14 BC. Amazing that there are still lintels in place!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
What a glam pair you are too! Lovely to have this glimpse of your past & the scene is perfect.
February 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture with you both in the frame.
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise