Sanctuary of Apollo

The weather today has been pretty rubbish, light has been dark & just generally not a day conducive to photography. So for this week’s architecture theme, I thought I’d have a bit of fun! This photo is a throwback to the first time we lived on the island of Cyprus. ( sometime between 1983 & 1986) This was taken using the camera timer, mobile phones were not a thing 😉. The ruins were on the site of the Temple of Apollo near to Kourion, founded around 14 BC. Amazing that there are still lintels in place!