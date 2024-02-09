Sign up
Photo 2729
Cathedral dwarfs the World!
Architecture 5 inside Lincoln Cathedral with the Gaia installation at the bottom of the aisle in front of the choir stalls & organ. Lots of architectural examples here.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
,
gaia
,
for2024
Krista Marson
ace
Looks so wrong, yet right
February 9th, 2024
John
Cool architecture, the world really is a small place
February 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful grand arched…..love the height of this cathedral.
February 9th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Brilliant
February 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful capture ! fav
February 9th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super black and white image, and plenty of classic architecture
February 9th, 2024
