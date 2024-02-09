Previous
Cathedral dwarfs the World! by carole_sandford
Photo 2729

Cathedral dwarfs the World!

Architecture 5 inside Lincoln Cathedral with the Gaia installation at the bottom of the aisle in front of the choir stalls & organ. Lots of architectural examples here.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
747% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Looks so wrong, yet right
February 9th, 2024  
John
Cool architecture, the world really is a small place
February 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful grand arched…..love the height of this cathedral.
February 9th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Brilliant
February 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture ! fav
February 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super black and white image, and plenty of classic architecture
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise