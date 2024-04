Memory Month: Cardiff

Cardiff......we visited here for the Young Fella's 13th birthday gift to visit the Doctor Who Exhibition at the waterside. This beautiful building is the Wales Millennium Centre arts project. If you are a Doctor Who fan, you are likely to recognise it, as you would the tall silver waterfall sculpture in the square outside it, beneath which lurked Torchwood. Cardiff Bay is a great place for a weekend.