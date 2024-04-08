Previous
Memory Month: Lord's Cricket Ground by casablanca
Memory Month: Lord's Cricket Ground

Entering the 4th week of Radiotherapy with my beloved family member and unpleasant side effects are building, as is normal for many people in this situation. As Churchill said, when going through hell, keep going! One day at a time. Memory Month continues and it is nice to look back with a smile.

My all time favourite cricket ground in the world, Lord's in St John's Wood, London NW8. I love the stripy blazers of the MCC members, I love the shape of the ground and the brilliant viewpoints from anywhere inside. I love the atmosphere there most of all. I don't fully understand cricket, though my Hubby does. He attends and watches whilst listening to the radio commentary on a small transistor radio and headphone and enjoys and understands every second. I just love the elegance of the game and could watch it all day! This was taken 12th June 2014 at the England v Sri Lanka match.
Casablanca

Diana
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such a great looking building filled with quite a crowd.
April 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, my word, somewhere I've never been. It looks beautiful. One day at a time, one day at a time.

I used to have a much loved boss who'd sit in his office with the radio on very low, listening to cricket. I never quite understood that! xx
April 8th, 2024  
