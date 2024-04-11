Previous
Memory Month: Chatsworth Art by casablanca
102 / 365

Memory Month: Chatsworth Art

Continuing my memories from 2014 while busy at the hospital daily.

Chatsworth loves hosting sculpture and art exhibitions and there is always something new happening as well as old and established permanent exhibitions.

This one is from a sculpture display inside the house and the feet are mine and my hubby's.......and someone with a very big foot......

11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture and comparison, it seems to be the size of Buddha's foot! It's beautifully made and I love the decoratio which is sure to have some meaning too.
April 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this one! Good thoughts to you
April 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such an impressive big foot with it's lovely decoration. It makes you wonder how much more of the individual is present. Love the little personal touch of your feet!
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise