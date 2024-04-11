Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
102 / 365
Memory Month: Chatsworth Art
Continuing my memories from 2014 while busy at the hospital daily.
Chatsworth loves hosting sculpture and art exhibitions and there is always something new happening as well as old and established permanent exhibitions.
This one is from a sculpture display inside the house and the feet are mine and my hubby's.......and someone with a very big foot......
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2719
photos
154
followers
66
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
SZ-31MR
Taken
19th July 2014 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a fabulous capture and comparison, it seems to be the size of Buddha's foot! It's beautifully made and I love the decoratio which is sure to have some meaning too.
April 11th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this one! Good thoughts to you
April 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such an impressive big foot with it's lovely decoration. It makes you wonder how much more of the individual is present. Love the little personal touch of your feet!
April 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close