Memory Month: Neuschwanstein Castle by casablanca
Memory Month: Neuschwanstein Castle

The bell was rung, that phase of Radiotherapy is done. It takes 12 days for side effects to show from each treatment, hence they will increase for the next two weeks. Continuing to support my family member, but we are both relieved we only have to attend clinic at hospital weekly and not daily now.

Memory Month continues with Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, close to the Austrian border. This was somewhere I had wanted to visit in a long time and was delighted to finally get there. A long steep climb up from the village below if you chose to walk, but worth it and the castle itself was fascinating inside. No photography allowed in there but its history is an intriguing one.
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this iconic castle! Such fabulous memories you are posting, some of them mine too ;-)
April 13th, 2024  
