Thawing by caterina
Photo 988

Thawing

Reflection of a tree in one of the puddles that the warm sun starts creating
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Yoland ace
Oh I love a puddle reflection, great shot
March 5th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Stunning light and reflection
March 5th, 2021  
