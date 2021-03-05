Sign up
Photo 988
Thawing
Reflection of a tree in one of the puddles that the warm sun starts creating
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
ice
,
reflections
,
sun
,
mountains
,
italy
,
puddle
,
springtime
,
thawing
,
dolomites
Yoland
ace
Oh I love a puddle reflection, great shot
March 5th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Stunning light and reflection
March 5th, 2021
