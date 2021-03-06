Previous
Walking through the shadows by caterina
Walking through the shadows

of pine trees. The sun was so strong that caused the shadows to be intensely dark. I did not change the white balance because I like the blue hue of the snow! This is the path that goes to the Drei Zinnen or Three Peaks of Lavaredo, but now there is too much snow to hike up there and even the huts are closed. It’s nice to be able to walk for hours meeting only a few people well distanced and even masked in the open air. The so-called English variant has arrived and the contagions are precipitously increasing.
Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University.
Dianne
What a really neat image.
March 6th, 2021  
Asli ace
Peaceful road and view.
March 6th, 2021  
