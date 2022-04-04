Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1213
Red white and blue
Another pic from the series of the red balloon and an umbrella
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
13th March 2022 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
umbrella
,
ballon
,
blue-jeans
Leli
ace
Beautiful idea and great execution.
April 4th, 2022
