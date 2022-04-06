Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1214
Surreal. A man without identity
Inspired by Réné Magritte
Last of the series of the red-balloon ((probably 😊)
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1598
photos
177
followers
91
following
332% complete
View this month »
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
13th March 2022 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
face
,
balloon
,
surrealism
,
magritte
,
identity
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close