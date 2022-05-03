Sign up
Photo 1227
Scala family?
Ladder in Italian is Scala and the Scala dominated Verona for a longtime. In fact the symbol of the city is a Scala, a ladder. Therefore it was funny to see this guy holding a ladder in the city’s main square. I tried panning with some success
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1611
photos
177
followers
87
following
Tags
ladder
,
italy
,
panning
,
verona
