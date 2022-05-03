Previous
Scala family? by caterina
Photo 1227

Scala family?

Ladder in Italian is Scala and the Scala dominated Verona for a longtime. In fact the symbol of the city is a Scala, a ladder. Therefore it was funny to see this guy holding a ladder in the city’s main square. I tried panning with some success
3rd May 2022

Caterina

