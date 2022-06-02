Previous
Next
Before the rain by caterina
Photo 1237

Before the rain

A busy day in Ferrara when the clouds were full of rain. The photo was taken from inside a memorial dedicated to the dead of the wars for freedom
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise