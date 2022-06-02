Sign up
Photo 1237
Before the rain
A busy day in Ferrara when the clouds were full of rain. The photo was taken from inside a memorial dedicated to the dead of the wars for freedom
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1621
photos
173
followers
86
following
338% complete
View this month »
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Tags
clouds
,
square
,
memorial
,
arch
,
ferrara
