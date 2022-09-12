Previous
The blue door by caterina
The blue door

In the village of San Lorenzo in Banale all the houses are made of stone and the doors are old and beautiful, the windows are decorated with flowers.
Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Jane Pittenger ace
Just beautiful
September 12th, 2022  
