A day at the beach by caterina
A day at the beach

A mini vacation in Sicily, running after the summer which is slowly fading up North.
Thank you everybody for the nice comments to my recent posts, really greatly appreciated
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
