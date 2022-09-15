Sign up
Photo 1271
A day at the beach
A mini vacation in Sicily, running after the summer which is slowly fading up North.
Thank you everybody for the nice comments to my recent posts, really greatly appreciated
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1656
photos
164
followers
83
following
348% complete
View this month »
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
empty
,
summer
,
umbrella
,
silence
