The reason why…. by caterina
The reason why….

I have been posting so little in the past months. We have this wonderful precious beloved grandson that occupies all my thoughts if not my time. The dog is not ours, but I think it’s a nice complement to the picture: two puppies
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Dianne
Grandkids are just the best! Cute shot.
April 19th, 2023  
