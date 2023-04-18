Sign up
Photo 1320
The Arena
After several lazy days at home, this afternoon I went for a walk to the square near home and I was impressed by the air of relaxed vacationing. Cyclists, tourists enjoying the sun, people sitting outdoor at the cafés. Must go out more often!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details
Tags
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous light and framing , beautiful , faved
April 18th, 2023
