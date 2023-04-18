Previous
Next
The Arena by caterina
Photo 1320

The Arena

After several lazy days at home, this afternoon I went for a walk to the square near home and I was impressed by the air of relaxed vacationing. Cyclists, tourists enjoying the sun, people sitting outdoor at the cafés. Must go out more often!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous light and framing , beautiful , faved
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise