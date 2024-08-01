Sign up
Previous
Photo 1212
The Road to Nowhere
Quite literally a road to nowhere. It is a disused piece of road out by Vancouver Airport. Perfect fit for The Talking Heads song and the latest song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/LQiOA7euaYA?si=xjMioqmhgvbyX9NC
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
songtitle-108
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
And its a long one ...
August 2nd, 2024
