Bedside Table

One last image from Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site. This is a mock up of what the bedside table of an indentured Chinese cannery worker might have looked like. They were crowded into bunkhouses and had little to no privacy. This small box beside his bunk has a small tea cup, chopsticks, a comb and a picture of his wife whom he would most likely never see again. The letter is probably from her.