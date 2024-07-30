Previous
Wash Basin by cdcook48
Photo 1210

Wash Basin

Another image from the Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely display and capture.
July 31st, 2024  
Vincent ace
Nice still life!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise