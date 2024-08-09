Previous
The Philosopher Kings by cdcook48
Photo 1218

The Philosopher Kings

Canadian band, The Philosopher Kings, performing in Whistler BC.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous candid of the band, they seem to know what they are doing. I love how you captured the singer giving his all.
August 10th, 2024  
