Fungi

For my NF-SOOC post today I thought I would try my 50mm lens on something I might normally use a macro lens for. Mushrooms have started popping up so I took this shot of several of them growing in a corner of our yard. I would have liked to be a little closer but this was as close as I could get the lens to focus. I placed the camera on the ground, (I don’t lie down or even kneel anymore. Thank goodness for flip up LCD’s.) and fired the shutter with a remote release.