Rope by cdcook48
Photo 1253

Rope

For NF-SOOC. I really wish I could straighten this. I was concentrating on the rope and the roof line and didn’t notice how crooked the door was. Oh well. Another lesson learned.

If you haven’t given Nifty Fifty Sooc a try yet there is still a week left. Check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Chris Cook

eDorre ace
Cool shot! I feel your pain about straightening-so much we take for granted these days.
September 22nd, 2024  
