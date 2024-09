For NF-SOOC. I really wish I could straighten this. I was concentrating on the rope and the roof line and didn’t notice how crooked the door was. Oh well. Another lesson learned.If you haven’t given Nifty Fifty Sooc a try yet there is still a week left. Check it out here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49706/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2024