Lysichiton Americanus
Lysichiton Americanus

aka Skunk Cabbage. So named because of the skunky smell it exudes when in bloom. The yellow flowers are not unattractive though.
15th April 2022

Chris Cook

Beautiful
Beautiful
April 16th, 2022  
