252 / 365
Tom and me
One of my stranger selfies. This is a huge pendulum at COSI
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
2
1
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1358
photos
84
followers
163
following
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2021 12:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
me
,
tom
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fascinating reflections!
July 24th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
Great idea!
July 24th, 2021
