Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Sanctuary by cdonohoue
Photo 1313

Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Sanctuary

This is the sanctuary at our current church - for another month. We are selling the building and moving. We will have a new address and a new name in a smaller space. Maybe we will figure out how to grow the congregation.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Cathy Donohoue

