Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1313
Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Sanctuary
This is the sanctuary at our current church - for another month. We are selling the building and moving. We will have a new address and a new name in a smaller space. Maybe we will figure out how to grow the congregation.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy Donohoue
ace
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
1582
photos
84
followers
151
following
359% complete
View this month »
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
Latest from all albums
1308
1309
1310
3
266
1311
1312
1313
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th February 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#sanctuary
,
#for2024
,
#presbyterian
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close