266 / 365
Basilica
I had to upload it in color
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
5
2
Cathy Donohoue
@cdonohoue
It is April of 2021 and I am challenging myself to try and shoot a photo a day. It is difficult to find something...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
ILCE-7M4
Taken
7th February 2024 1:39pm
Sarah Bremner
How glorious. The creative thoughts and the awesome workmanship of it all is truly wonderful.
February 7th, 2024
Mags
Lovely shot!
February 7th, 2024
KV
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2024
katy
it is gorgeous in xcolor as well What e peaceful feeling it imparts
February 7th, 2024
Milanie
Wow!
February 7th, 2024
