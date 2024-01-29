Through a Glass - Heartly

This early robin is not hurt. It is just that windy in Mason, Ohio. And I think his ruffled feathers look like a heart! I may or may not be posting. My back is good after surgery in early September to rebuild my entire lumbar spine! I got a right hip replacement in mid December and am doing great. I am walking now without any assist from a walker or cane and getting around well. I can't bend (back surgeon) until mid February - but I'm almost there. I hadn't had my camera in my hands for what felt like forever - and was pretty depressed with the shots I got when I picked it up again. We seem to be making friends again and I want to try and play. Just can't say exactly how much. But I have so missed being mildly creative - and I've missed you.