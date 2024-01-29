Previous
Through a Glass - Heartly

This early robin is not hurt. It is just that windy in Mason, Ohio. And I think his ruffled feathers look like a heart! I may or may not be posting. My back is good after surgery in early September to rebuild my entire lumbar spine! I got a right hip replacement in mid December and am doing great. I am walking now without any assist from a walker or cane and getting around well. I can't bend (back surgeon) until mid February - but I'm almost there. I hadn't had my camera in my hands for what felt like forever - and was pretty depressed with the shots I got when I picked it up again. We seem to be making friends again and I want to try and play. Just can't say exactly how much. But I have so missed being mildly creative - and I've missed you.
Cathy Donohoue

Milanie ace
Really glad to hear your health news - you've had quite a time - think how much better 2024 is going to be! Love the wind-blown little robin
January 29th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh, Cathy so good to see you back! And with what great news about your back and hip!

That is some very strong wind, but it has given a very interesting heart-shaped effect to this Robin red breast
January 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see you back Kathy , and pleased to hear that all is going well after both your surgeries - Here's wishing a much improved and healthy new Year. A delightful capture of the wind blown little robin with his wind blown little heart bared for all to see !
January 29th, 2024  
carol white ace
A very cute capture. Pleased you're getting on well after your surgery
January 29th, 2024  
